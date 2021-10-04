Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,561 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 589,593 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 264,719 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

