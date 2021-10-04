Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,823 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.36% of Coherent worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $253.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

