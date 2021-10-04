Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,949. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
