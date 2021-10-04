Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.57 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

