Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Cochlear from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CHEOY stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9535 per share. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

