Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 29,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $10,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.