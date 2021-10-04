ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.09. 494,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,275. ClickStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

Get ClickStream alerts:

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.