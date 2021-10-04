Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,671. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $316.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

