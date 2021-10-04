Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,065 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWX. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $66.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

