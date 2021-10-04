Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,181 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $68.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

