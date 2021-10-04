Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $77.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

