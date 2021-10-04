Citigroup Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

KWR opened at $242.81 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.65 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.44 and a 200-day moving average of $242.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

