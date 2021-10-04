Citigroup Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $81.31 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.