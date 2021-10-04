Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 1,008.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Playtika by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $27.73 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.