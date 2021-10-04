Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of MYR Group worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MYRG opened at $102.08 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.