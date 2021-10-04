CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $56,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.