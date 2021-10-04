CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Man Group plc raised its stake in Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

