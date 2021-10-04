CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,457 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $2,846,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 423.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $74.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

