CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $84.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.