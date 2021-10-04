China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

NYSE:ZNH opened at $28.01 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

