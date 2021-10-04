China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,589. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

