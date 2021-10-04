Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMMB. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CMMB stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 51,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,273. The company has a market cap of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

