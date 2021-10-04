Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.