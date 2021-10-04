Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $1,100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $830.71.

CHTR opened at $738.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

