Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Charter Communications worth $365,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 21.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $742.31. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,146. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $771.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

