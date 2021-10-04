Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Cut to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$19.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CERV opened at C$19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.79. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.