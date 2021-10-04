Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 7,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 690,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,688,418 shares of company stock worth $619,862,597. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 153.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

