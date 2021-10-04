CCMP Capital GP LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

CCMP Capital GP LLC lowered its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,538,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,044 shares during the quarter. Hayward accounts for approximately 69.7% of CCMP Capital GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CCMP Capital GP LLC owned approximately 30.96% of Hayward worth $1,861,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,466.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. 12,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

