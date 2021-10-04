CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBM Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
About CBM Bancorp
CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.