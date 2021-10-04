CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBM Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

CBMB opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

