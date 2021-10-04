Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.50 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

