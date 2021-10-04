Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $201.59 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

