CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,409 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $22,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,883. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $32.55 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

