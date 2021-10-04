Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.18 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00138028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.56 or 0.00505241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042091 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

