Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Cara Therapeutics worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.