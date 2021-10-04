Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the August 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CADL opened at $10.50 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.