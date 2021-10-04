Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

CDUAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

