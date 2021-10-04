Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

CDUAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

