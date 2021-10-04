Campbell Soup (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NYSE CPB opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

