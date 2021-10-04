Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 58,251 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,251 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

M stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

