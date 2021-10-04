Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,036 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $443.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

