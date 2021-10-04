Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,366 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 668,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 114,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $989,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.