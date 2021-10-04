Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of BIP opened at $56.71 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

