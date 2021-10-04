Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $107.51 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

