Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,562 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $67.88 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

