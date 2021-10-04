Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,204 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.