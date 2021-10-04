Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $8.03 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $631.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

