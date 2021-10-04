Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:CGY traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$53.27 and a twelve month high of C$71.91. The stock has a market cap of C$699.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total value of C$52,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,240.02. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$71,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$405,872.40. Insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $710,375 over the last ninety days.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

