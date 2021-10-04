Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNR. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

