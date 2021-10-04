Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.30. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

A number of analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

