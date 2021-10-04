Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BRTHY traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.