Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$31.45

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SSRM opened at C$18.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.15. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$27.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

